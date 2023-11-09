Mourinho’s team suffered the home team’s play and struggled to react after goals from Jurecka and Masopust. Servette’s victory over Sheriff does not even guarantee the Giallorossi second place

November 9, 2023 (change at 10:07 pm) – Prague

Roma’s first defeat in the group also complicates the road to first place, which means they miss the playoffs in February against the third-placed team in the Champions League. Now Slavia and Roma are equal on points and with the direct clash also tied in terms of score. The overall goal difference will therefore count, in the event of a tied finish, and at the moment Slavia is ahead. But there are still two games to play and Servette, third, are not eliminated yet.

Roma fell in the second half and risked taking the 3-0 lead twice in added time. The outcome is correct. Mourinho (suspended) also thinks about the derby when drawing up the lineups, in addition to Dybala he also keeps Cristante on the bench to bring them in after the break: the Italian immediately, the Argentine halfway through the second half. They don’t change the race. Roma were closed behind in the first half and were unable to restart. Paredes barely controls the operations in the middle, with Bove alongside him and Aouar having to slow down Dorley, but he too limits himself too much to just one phase. In goal as is usual in the cup there is Svilar who in the first half sees heavy traffic in the area but does not then have to make any significant interventions. The best chance is at the feet of Chytil who turns it high. The difficult job for the goalkeeper comes later.

Slavia Prague, second in their championship, changes four starters compared to the match in Rome in which they were skewered after just 43 seconds. Now, however, he immediately takes control of the game and never lets go. Roma are unable to launch Lukaku, who is isolated forward and unable to extricate himself from the defenders. At the beginning of the second half Karsdorp also immediately enters, going right, sending Celik to the left. And Slavia’s goal comes from the right corner in the 5th minute. Cross by Provod, header by Masopust, too alone in the center of the area, blocked by Svilar but Chytil is the quickest to put it in the middle and Jurecka puts it in front of the goal. Belotti would have the chance to immediately rebalance the situation, but Roma’s first shot on goal ends up on goalkeeper Mandous. When Dybala comes on, Roma should move more towards the opponent’s area, but they are attacked again in the 29th minute: Masopust is again free at the limit, his shot goes into the right corner: 2-0. In the finale there is also Joao Costa’s debut for Roma, but the result does not change. Indeed, Slavia came very close to winning 3-0 twice with Van Buren.

