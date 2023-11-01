In an emotional conversation with his sister Victoria, Román has opened his heart about an alternative destiny, wondering what would have happened between Lola and Mario if his brother were alive.

The tragic car accident in which Mario lost his life, with Román being the driver, has been a constant emotional burden in his life.

As he has told Victoria, he can’t help but wonder what would have happened if he had died in the accident instead of his brother Mario. In this scenario, the young man believes that Mario would have had the opportunity to look for Lola and take care of her daughter.

Now that she has discovered that Dolores, as they call her, is Malena’s biological mother, she finds herself at a crossroads, struggling to find the balance between what could have been and what is.

What she is clear about is that their love story is impossible and she wants to respect Mario’s memory, removing the dressmaker from her life forever.