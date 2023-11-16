The defender, in his second season at Lazio, explains the origin of the choice of shirt: “It was Galliani who suggested me the 13”

“There was an agreement with Milan, then instead…”: words and music by Alessio Romagnoli, former Rossoneri defender at Lazio from 2022, interviewed by Città Celeste. “Did I feel abandoned? No, but I had an agreement with the club, then they made other choices and I made mine: it ended peacefully, after 7 years in which I felt good. What I spent at Milan was a very beautiful for me, which I will always carry in my heart.”

“The 13? It was Nesta’s shirt, it’s normal for a defender to aspire to wear it. I also have other numbers that I’m attached to and that I couldn’t take at Milan, for example the 6, which was retired. Galliani suggested the 13 to me, and I accepted.” On the differences with the leading trio: “Inter, Juve and Milan have been used to competing for the top places for years, they have a better culture of starting from scratch than ours, every year fighting to win or secure a Champions League place. In short, they have a different mentality. But we also have to aim for the Champions League.”