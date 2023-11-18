The Giallorossi are second only to the Nerazzurri in terms of number of goals per shot on target: practically one goal for every 7 shots

Maximum result with minimum effort. This is what the numbers of José Mourinho’s Roma attack reveal, a team characterized by that “killer instinct” which usually defines a striker who makes little or no mistakes in front of the goal (one above all, Pippo Inzaghi), but who in the case of the Giallorossi involves the entire offensive department and beyond. Although only 3 goals have arrived in the last four championship matches, Roma’s remains the third best attack in the championship with 22 goals (Inter have 29 and Napoli 24) and, above all, in the shots/goals ratio only Inter did better.

cynicism

—

The team makes the most of the opportunities it has, demonstrating a cynicism that has rarely been seen in the city. This special ranking in fact says that Inter needs 7.03 shots to score a goal, Roma 7.09, then Milan 7.35, Fiorentina 7.8, Genoa 7.84, Frosinone 7.94, Atalanta 8 .05, Juventus 9.06, Bologna 10.23, Lazio 10.30. Obviously the greatest contribution comes from the attackers: Lukaku is the team’s top scorer with 6 goals, Belotti has scored 3, Dybala is currently stuck at 2, El Shaarawy and Azmoun one each. Practically all the elements of Mourinho’s attacking department scored at least once. With cynicism, evidently.