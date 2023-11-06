Yesterday, for the first time in history, the Giallorossi scored two goals in injury time

Roma-Lecce is in history. It doesn’t erase the bitter defeat of 1986, but yesterday the Giallorossi scored two goals in injury time for the first time in history, writes Opta. In the 91st minute the goal of Azmoun and 137 seconds after Lukaku’s one which blew up the stadium Olympic. Mourinho’s team never loses hope and in Serie A he has already inflated the net 9 times beyond the 76th minute. In Serie A no one does better. El Shaarawy’s last-gasp goal had previously arrived, adding to the goals of Belotti (Salernitana), Spinazzola (Milan), Cristante, Lukaku and Mancini (Empoli). Finally that of Pellegrini against Frosinone. Opposite trend in Europe so far after the goals have all arrived before the last 15 minutes of the match.

November 6, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 10:17)

