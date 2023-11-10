For the Lazio coach, the Prague match was a friendly match: it wasn’t like that. Indeed, the pre-derby calendar helps the Biancocelesti

Stefano Agresti

November 10 – 08:54 – MILAN

No, it wasn’t a friendly match: Mourinho was right, not Sarri. The trouble is that the Roma players listened to the Lazio coach instead of their own, and faced Slavia Prague as if it were a naive opponent: let’s do this trip, this training in the cold, but without forcing or risking because on Sunday there is it’s the derby. So they lost, without any extenuating circumstances: two to zero, and it could have been worse.

enough outings

Fortunately, the superiority of the Giallorossi in the group is clear and qualification will come, even if the road to first place – which allows them to avoid a complicated additional round – has become more tortuous. With his improvident advice, Sarri led the Roma players astray after having led the Lazio players down the wrong path a year ago. Who, in the last edition of the Europa League, collected five from Midtjylland for the same reason: they went to Denmark thinking it was a picnic. We really can’t learn this simple lesson: when you think you’re going around Europe to play friendlies, you get slapped. If we delude ourselves that everything is easy, and we face weak and deflated teams that seem to us to be on the borders of Europe and football, we make a historic fool of ourselves. Mourinho himself paid the price himself in his first season with the Giallorossi, when they lost 6-1 against Bodo Glimt, a defeat that unleashed chaos (but was perhaps the springboard to launch Roma towards winning the Conference League) . José knew the risks of the Prague match and warned everyone in advance: these are not to be joked about. But his men weren’t paying attention, Sarri had distracted them.

towards the derby

The bad defeat against Slavia Prague brings Roma closer to the match against Lazio in the worst possible way. If it weren’t a derby – unpredictable by its nature – we would say that Sarri’s team is clearly the favourites: they have just won a decisive match in the Champions League, they have found Immobile’s goal again, they have gained confidence. And then – although Mau claims the opposite – this time they are clearly favored by the calendar: the Biancocelesti played in the Champions League on Tuesday in Rome, the Giallorossi took to the field two days later in Prague. If we consider the return journey from the Czech Republic, Lazio will appear on the pitch on Sunday evening with two and a half days more rest than their opponents. It really takes imagination to complain about a calendar like that. Then it’s true that Feyenoord is stronger than Slavia Prague, but the Czechs also deserve consideration. If you underestimate them, if you consider the matches against them friendly, you risk losing. Just like Roma did yesterday.

controversies

Mourinho can be criticized for many behaviors and (above all) Roma’s play, but the analysis of the defeat in Prague was as correct as it was merciless: the Giallorossi’s performance was terrible, in particular the mental attitude with which they faced the match . Without malice, without stubbornness, without desire. José saved Bove, who at least put his heart into it, but this boy cannot be enough to allow Roma to face Lazio with a chance of success. More is needed. It is no coincidence that Mou began preparing for the derby as soon as the match against Slavia ended: the public accusations against his players seemed like the beginning of a psychological work that the coach will continue in the locker room until Sunday. Sarri against Mourinho. Mau against Mou. It’s a derby that matters a lot: whoever loses slides down the rankings and will spend two weeks – those of the break – in the midst of chaos. For now the tension is circulating between the two coaches. Different from many points of view, starting with the philosophy of the game: Lazio is more entertaining than Roma, there is no doubt about it, even if their coach – as José recalls – has won much less than his colleague. In one aspect, however, Mau and Mou are identical: their love of controversy. Or for the complaint, you do it. Well, in this they are truly unbeatable.

