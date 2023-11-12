It sounds very hip and modern to call rims ‘thick manhole covers’, but it is actually historically correct. Mercedes has been supplying manhole covers for several decades, also known as gullideckel in good German. The interpretation of rim farmer Vossen is, as you might have expected, slightly more exuberant than the rims of yesteryear.

They are officially called UV-7 and look good on both the Rolls-Royce Ghost and the Range Rover – if you like these kinds of modifications. The rims are no less than 24 inches in size. Vossen also has a 22-inch version for the Rolls-Royce. According to provider Urban Automotive, the wheels ‘increase the appearance of the Ghost’.

Urban Automotive has made numerous adjustments to the RaRo and the RR. You can already guess what material these changes are made of. Indeed, there are a mountain of carbon fiber replacements to make the cars wider and tougher. We mention a splitter, front and rear bumper, grille and diffuser. One modification is not made of carbon: the Milltek exhaust system has aluminum tailpipes.

You can order them in two flavors: in the dark ‘Satin Black’ color or in the silver color called ‘Light Smoke’. Urban only tells customers what the thick manhole covers and the rest of the adjustments for the Range Rover and Rolls-Royce Ghost cost. They are probably more expensive than the ‘Gullideckel’ under your old Mercedes SL.