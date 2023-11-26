If you’ve already spent hundreds of hours in Baldur’s Gate 3, and need a similar but different challenge, “Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader” will arrive on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series on December 7, 2023, in which the Human Empire travels through the universe fighting against the Chaos Demons, the Orcs and the evil Tyranids. The game is a tactical role-playing game, or CRPG, and behind it is the studio Owlcat Games, creators of Pathfinder.

HISTORY AND CUSTOMIZATION

The game delves into the future world of the 41st millennium of Warhammer 40K, while many role-playing games are based on fantasy themes, “Rogue Trader” stands out by presenting a science fiction setting, offering players the opportunity to become daring privateers and captains of their own ships in the middle of an intergalactic war.

The most notable thing about this title is its unique approach to character creation, where unlike other games, there are no predefined races or classes, and instead, players select different points from the character’s past, granting different skills and specializations. , with this the character’s story is molded from his origin and experiences that occurred some time ago.

Additionally, players will have the opportunity to customize their own ship, which serves as a mobile base for their exploration missions in the far reaches of the Imperium. Although character customization may be more simplified compared to Baldur’s Gate 3 or other similar titles, the depth of the narrative and interactions between characters promise a satisfying experience.

“Rogue Trader” offers a deep gameplay experience, where journey management and interpersonal relationships are as vital as advancing the story. With the promise of different endings and hidden secrets, “Rogue Trader” is presented as a great alternative to the catalog of tactical role-playing games and a fully immersive experience in the Warhammer 40k universe.

System requirements

