Roger Waters, storm over the former Pink Floyd: “Hamas had a moral obligation to resist the occupation”

Hamas is “absolutely obliged to resist the occupation from a legal and moral point of view.” There is controversy again over the words of Roger Waters, former Pink Floyd frontman already criticized in the past for his attacks on Israel. Guest on a podcast by journalist Glenn Greenwald, the English artist accused the Jewish state of having “made up stories” about the October 7 attacks in which 1,400 people lost their lives, most of them civilians.

“We don’t know exactly what they did on October 7, but was it justifiable for them to resist the occupation? Yes!”, said Waters, speaking on the Rumble podcast. “As I said right from the start, if war crimes were committed that day, I condemn them. But Hamas was justified by the Geneva Convention to resist the occupation. Probably the first 400 Israelis killed were soldiers, and that is not a war crime. The whole thing was then inflated by Israel with the invention of stories about beheaded children,” urged the 80-year-old singer, who defended himself from accusations of anti-Semitism by claiming that they are made because “there are no concrete arguments” to disprove it.

Among the Israeli personalities who responded to Waters is the illusionist Uri Geller: “In my opinion, you are one of the most despicable people to ever walk the earth,” he wrote in an Instagram post, calling his attempt “to covering the atrocities” of Hamas “repugnant”.