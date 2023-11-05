Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto was honored by the GuadaLAjara Film Festival (GLAFF) 2023 with the Tree of Life award for his career on the screen, which includes three Academy Award nominations, four Ariel Awards and more than 60 films.

The person in charge of being behind the lens and composing films for filmmakers such as Alejandro González Iñárritu (“Amores Perros”), Ang Lee (“Brokeback Mountain”) and Ben Affleck (“Argo”), He received the Tree of Life from the hands of his daughters María Fernanda and Ximena Prieto.

Both proceeded to read a letter from their mother Mónica Chiapa, who for health reasons could not attend, and then offered their own messages to their father.

“I appreciate seeing an artist with his intention to share his vision with the world, always full of love and with overflowing talent,” said Ximena.

María Fernanda, who graduated from film directing studies, added: “There is a saying that says: ‘tell me your heroes’ and it is an honor for me to be celebrating one of them. On behalf of GLAFF we present this award to you.”

Moved and hugging his daughters, Prieto, who turns 58 this November, also gave himself space to joke about how appropriate it is to accept a life recognition award.

“His words tore me to pieces emotionally. Thank you, I hope it is not too soon a recognition of my professional life’s work.”

The Prieto-Caballero dumbbell

At the event organized by Arizona State University and GLAFF, “Building a visual narrative that captivates”, the conversation was held with Rodrigo Prieto and the winner of the Oscar for Best Production Design for “Pan’s Labyrinth”, Eugenio Caballero, who shared their anecdotes behind the lens and the scenery.

Caballero served this year as production designer in Prieto’s adaptation of Pedro Páramo, by writer Juan Rulfo, with which he makes his directorial debut. It will premiere in 2024.

“I always like to think that my film sets have that quality to be told with the way the light gives them,” said Caballero, recognizing the link that must always exist with the cinematographer.

“There are times when one plans different takes and in the end the first one is the one that remains. This is what happened to us when filming ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, where I used the capacity of the digital camera to create that effect in slow motion, showing that Leonardo DiCaprio is on drugs. Our director Scorsese couldn’t stop laughing while we were shooting and he told us that was enough to tell that part of the film,” Prieto recalled.

It should be noted that the closing ceremony was chaired by Professor Luis Gustavo Padilla Montes, president of the University of Guadalajara Foundation USA (UDG Foundation USA); Esteban Estrada Ramírez, general director of the State Entertainment Agency of the State of Jalisco; marstro Guillermo Gómez Mata, president of the Board of Trustees of the Guadalajara International Film Festival; Estrella Araiza Briseño, general director of the Guadalajara International Film Festival and Ximena Urrutia, general director of the Guadalajara Film Festival.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions