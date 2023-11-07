Rod Stewart has several exes, both flesh and blood and metal, but his hottest ex could be yours.

With some people you really wonder how they manage it all. Rod Stewart is one of those. Not mother’s most beautiful, not the best singer in the world and yet he sells millions of records and has had almost as many women in his bed. And nice cars too… Even if they weren’t in his bed, we think.

Well. It must be a big deal, but we don’t understand it. That said, Rod Stewart’s ex could be yours. In fact, Rod Stewart’s hottest ex could be yours. You just need to bring a very thick wallet.

Of course, we’re not talking about Rachel Hunter or Kelly Emberg, or any of the other 5 women with whom he has 8 children, but about his scarlet red Ferrari F50. Rod Stewart’s hottest ex, by far. It is for sale at Collecting Cars.

Only he has driven this beauty less than his other exes. The odometer shows only 11,000 miles. Which is nothing at all for such a brutal and delicious case. You really want to live away from them, don’t you? At least, we do. We can spare a week for that at home…

This ex of Rod is now 27 years young, but as mentioned, still virtually virginal. But that can change if you pull the trigger and make her yours. However, you really have to dig deep into your pockets for this gold digger, which is also not a cheap model to maintain.

The counter is up £2,450,000, which amounts to approximately 3 million euros. And that is only after 11 bids, so it will still sell for more money. And for that you get a 4.7 liter V12 with more than 520 hp. And the engine is also attached directly to the chassis by means of metal subframes. Which makes her moaning screams of pleasure even more audible and palpable, so to speak.

Does anyone have the winning numbers for the 10th lottery for me? I really want to make this licked sandwich my own…

Thanks to Flyer Bunch for the tip!

