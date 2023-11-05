Sylvester Stallone’s documentary film is now available on Netflix and in it the star reveals many details about the creation of Rocky

Sylvester Stallone reflected on what it was like writing the Rocky script in his new Netflix documentary, Sly. In it he explains how he originally wrote Rocky as a “thug,” as he was inspired by Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets. He then asked a friend to read the script and recalled how she began to cry over the character’s behavior, feeling that the boxer was too “cruel” to support him. That led to discussions about making Rocky more likable along with the key suggestion of partnering him with a girlfriend, which led to the addition of Talia Shire’s Adrian.

“She says, ‘I hate Rocky. I hate it. He is cruel. He hits people. She hits them,’” Stallone explained. “I said, ‘What if she doesn’t make it?’ Maybe she almost did it. He could have done it, that’s his job, but she doesn’t do it? “That would be fine”. I said, ‘What if I had a girlfriend or something?’ ‘Yes that is good’. So I go back and start writing that: ‘Girlfriend. Brilliant'”.

Nobody wanted to do Rocky

Stallone once again used the formula that gave such good results in Stephen Verona’s Happy Days to make Rocky shine. Since in that movie he also played the typical bad guy but he had heart. In the end, Stallone thought the script was excellent, but he had great difficulty making the film and reflected: “No one wanted to make it. It was also my best script.”

“I only wrote about what I knew. “I was writing about this mentally challenged little guy who had a lot of heart,” Stallone also explained. “I wanted to write a movie about a guy who says, ‘I’m no good, I never will be.’ I fight against great fighters. But I just want to have the opportunity to go to the end.’”

He also explains in the documentary that once he managed to sell the script for the film and had the green light for it to be made, the studio was not in favor of giving him the lead role, since until then he had not done major roles in the industry and They even offered him up to $250,000 not to star in it, however the actor’s efforts prevailed and the rest is history.

In the film, directed by John G. Avildsen, Stallone plays Rocky Balboa, an aspiring boxer who gets an unlikely shot at the world heavyweight championship in a match against Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). The film was a tremendous success, winning multiple Oscars and being the highest-grossing film of the year, grossing $225 million. It would also spawn a hugely successful franchise that still endures with its spin-off Creed.

You can watch the documentary Sly on Netflix