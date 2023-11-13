Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is back today after a year of delay, and Rocksteady is ready to talk about the game in a new presentation.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It was going to come out in May 2023 (a date that was announced at The Game Awards last year) but a few months after the launch it was delayed to February 2024… largely due to the poor reception of fans to their latest showcase.

The creators of the saga Batman Arkhamwhose last AAA game was Batman Arkham Knight in 2015, are ready to talk about the game again, and they invite us for this Wednesday, November 15 at 19:00 CEST (CET) for a “Suicide Squad Insider” presentation.

This is the first in a series of videos about the game (length and format to be confirmed, but it does not seem like it will be live, as it would be uploaded directly to YouTube).

In this first video, they will talk about The story and gameplay of the Suicide Squad game. Remember that it is the same universe as their Batman games (unlike Gotham Knights, which was a separate universe).

The problems that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League must correct

Things began to go wrong for Suicide Squad (originally announced in 2020 and scheduled for 2022) with a State of Play that almost no one liked.

Rocksteady Studios became famous for their Batman Arkham games, especially their combat style and fidelity to the comics. For this installment the action was taken to Metropolis, and instead of Batman or Superman, the protagonists Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark.

Instead of a single-player adventure, Rocksteady puts the focus on multiplayer for four people.

Although it can be played alone, alternating characters, Suicide Squad favors multiplayer, and leaked images of the menu were more reminiscent of games as a service like Destiny than the action games of the Arkham saga.

In fact, it was said that as a requirement you had to be always connected to the internet to play, even if you play alone (something that, we imagine, will be corrected thanks to these extra 9 months of development).

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC next February 2, 2024. Information about its special editions and price was recently leaked.