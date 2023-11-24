In addition to the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Rockstar Games is known for its other great intellectual properties: from Red Dead Redemption to Bully. For better or worse, one of his most striking and different projects never saw the light of day.

In the run-up to the official announcement of GTA VI, Obbe Vermeijformer technical director of Rockstar North, began to share details about the development of the video games in which he participated. Additionally, she shared information about company projects that They never went on sale.

This was the canceled zombie game developed by the creators of GTA

In his blog, the former worker stated that the members of the Rockstar North team wanted to do something different from Grand Theft Auto, so they started working on a zombie survival title. Development began after the release of Vice City in 2002, and the idea was even to use the code from that title.

Obbe Vermeij explains that the game, whose code name was simply “Z“, was going to take place “on a foggy, windswept Scottish island.” Players would be under constant attack from zombies, so they had to use vehicles to survive. The key was to be constantly moving to escape. , which made fuel a very important resource.

The former developer indicates that the project was underway for about a month, but they canceled it because “the idea seemed depressing and quickly lost strength.” He even says that the people who came up with the concept lost faith in the game, so they abandoned it and started working on GTA: San Andreas.

Although they had to pass close to 10 yearsRockstar embraced the zombie theme with Red Dead Redemption’s Undead Nightmare expansion, which immediately became a cult classic.

Did the Undead Nightmare expansion take ideas from Rockstar’s canceled project?

Obbe Vermeij, who worked at Rockstar between 1995 and 2009, shared more information about the deliveries of Grand Theft Auto and the missing Agent; However, he found it necessary to close his blog after receiving a warning from the company.

