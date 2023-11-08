Those of us who follow every new rumor, news or leak about ‘GTA VI’ can only receive this new news with an eyebrow raised in disbelief, but the truth is that this time it seems to be true: according to sources close to Bloomberg, the announcement of Rockstar’s new installment of criminal sandboxes will arrive this week. Credibility is reinforced by the signature of Jason Schreierwhose leaks and contacts usually hit the nail on the head.

What is not clear is what exactly this announcement will consist of, since the trailer, according to those same sources, would not arrive until December. That is, it would coincide with the celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary. What this supposed initial announcement also coincides with is the communication of the company’s financial results for the last quarter, scheduled for next Wednesday.

The expectation that this new installment of the million-dollar Rockstar franchise has been raising for years means that the ad can become one of the most followed and commented of the year. Let us remember that ‘GTA V’ is the second best-selling video game in history (only behind Minecraft), with 185 million copies worldwide.

Rockstar has not officially announced anything about the content of the game, but it was already leaked a little over a year ago, in a huge leak that the company itself certified was real. As far as we know, the game will have two main characters (a man and a woman), we will return to the legendary Vice City (Rockstar’s Miami) and it is already estimated that the map will be more than double the size of the one ‘GTA’ had. V’.

