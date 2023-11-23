What happened? We bring an interesting detail from Grand Theft Auto. There seems to have been a curious legal controversy about GTA recently.

After tracking GTA VI, Obbe Vermeij, a former technical director of Rockstar North, found himself in an unexpected situation recently. Although he has been away from the company for some time, he spent years contributing to iconic games like Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City.

Then he decided to share details about creating these games on your blog, generating great interest among fans. However, this caught the attention of Rockstar North, who expressed their displeasure with Vermeij’s posts. Faced with the possibility of legal problems, Vermeij decided to delete his blog entries, leaving those who saw them live as sole witnesses, since those publications will no longer be available.

The exact reasons are unknown, but the news has already gone viral.

