An email from Rockstar may be anticipating what has been discussed in recent hours: the reveal date of the GTA VI trailer.

There is less and less left for the first GTA VI trailer to become a reality, after the official reveal by Rockstar Games that will be made known to beginning of december. In the last few hours, in addition, the exact date on which the aforementioned announcement will be made may have been discovered, something that could transfer the appearance of the full footage to The Game Awards gala directed by Geoff Keighley. Now, all this may have gained even more strength after the appearance of an email from the North American company itself.

The person in charge of revealing this email sent by one of the Rockstar Games PR has been one of Capcom’s QA members, as this information only is currently being made known internally in the sector, without transcending the press. However, this worker has shown a screenshot in which you can see that the subject of the message quotes “Unveiling the next chapter”while the little that can be seen of the interior states that after several years of waiting, finally “the moment has come”. Rockstar, next chapter and years of waiting? Everything indicates that they must refer to the first trailer of GTA VI.

Furthermore, the aforementioned user did not want to stop at this only, but also revealed that the content of the email refers to some details and dates to keep in mind in relation to the game. By speaking in the plural, the information that ensures that The first teaser will be produced on December 3while December 7th will be the full reveal at The Game Awards gala. For now, we’ll have to take it as a rumor.

GTA VI aims for a release between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025

Beyond the first official GTA VI trailer being released, the great mystery is when will it be launched on the market the new installment of the Rockstar franchise. From the parent company it is reported that it will arrive during the next fiscal yearbut there are sources that limit even more, highlighting that it should be available between the final months of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, at least on consoles, since on PC everything indicates that its launch will occur later.

Therefore, we will have to see What happens with the reveal of the first official GTA VI trailer and if it offers a launch window for the arrival of the proposal.

