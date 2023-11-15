The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI has been long and the unprecedented success for Rockstar Games of GTA V only postponed the next release of the franchise. We know that since the debut of that 2013 installment, nothing has been the same for the IP, and surely the future will have something new but adapted to the times we live in. However, the memories remain and what better than with music, a great companion in our criminal adventure that is back on Spotify today.

You can now listen to Grand Theft Auto radio on Spotify

Rockstar Games announced the launch of Grand Theft Auto Radioa playlist of Spotify which is now available. The list contains many of the songs that have been part of the franchise’s games since Grand Theft Auto III until Grand Theft Auto V. However, the best thing is that it is a smart radio station because the available songs change according to the preferences you have on the music streaming platform. To give you an idea, when I entered without logging in, the list showed me hip-hop songs from GTA: San Andreasbut upon entering it was modified to release more rock and heavy metal songs, as well as some alternative songs that are heard on radio stations. GTA: Vice City y GTA: San Andreas.

Check out Grand Theft Auto Radio, a new playlist curated just for you, revealing hidden gems and classics from your favorite songs and artists from across every station in the Grand Theft Auto series based on your Spotify listening preferences. Tune in at https://t.co/tY9b8O4mrw pic.twitter.com/fsalfAGZ6c — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 14, 2023

Since we’re talking about Grand Theft Auto, we remind you that fans are counting the days because Rockstar Games announced that in December, without revealing the date, it will present the first trailer for GTA VI, so expectations are high for the details about this new delivery.

On the other hand, alerts have been raised in the community after recent statements by Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, who considered that video games are undervalued in terms of their price and should cost more than $70 USD at least. what are you offering. In this regard, there are rumors that Grand Theft Auto VI would break the price barrier and would be an expensive game.

