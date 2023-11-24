Rockstar Games is laying the groundwork for “The Announcement.” The company is sending emails with the key dates of GTA 6.

After a recent leak that could have revealed the exact date of the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, news continues to arrive about the next installment of the GTA series. Rockstar Games is beginning to reveal the GTA 6 key datesalthough for the moment he has only given the information to members of development studios and video game companies.

One of the members of the team QA (quality control) Capcom He confirmed it on social networks. Through his X (Twitter) account, user Nima has shown a screenshot of an email from the Rockstar Games PR team with the subject “Unveiling the Next Chapter”. It does not show anything about the content of the email, except for a brief extract in which you can read that “The time has come”. You can take a look below:

In another post, the same user shows that the email contains “some details and dates” about the game. With this, it is understood that Rockstar Games has established a plan with which to not only launch the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, but also offer more details of the game. An important fact, because it gives strength to the latest rumor that speaks of a teaser on day 3 for one full reveal at the 2023 Game Awards.

Very soon we will see if all this information is true, given that the company has already made it clear that December is the month of GTA 6. What more information will that email contain? Since it is shipping now, new ones are likely to appear. GTA 6 leaks coming soon with which to finish clarifying your presentation date.

Fuente