The Rockstar website and Social Club have been recently updated. It is something that the company has been doing for years in the face of important announcements or the start of a new season of content. Every time the official Rockstar website is updated, It means an omen for totally new and perhaps surprising content.

And this update has not only remained on the official website of the Great R, but has also been extended to the Social Club, the meeting point for all fans of Rockstar Games content. The images have been shared by the well-known Tez2 in “X”. A well-known leaker who is very aware of the GTA saga and Rockstar’s work.

Rockstar has updated the main site & Socialclubhttps://t.co/T2D43Bqcxg pic.twitter.com/g4Og1aHvS0 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) November 20, 2023

Images about the changes

These are the two images that have been shared of the update that arrives both the customer and Rockstar Games Social Club, as well as the official website. As reported a few days ago, it seems that the company’s official portal is undergoing a new remodel.

With the main objective of integrating the Rockstar Social Club and a permanent menu. Two changes that The new design of the official website has been great from the company that will bring us GTA VI in the coming months/years.

With more and more details about the long-awaited title that for many is “The Game” of the last generations. In our special article about everything we know about GTA VI We uncover some of the unknowns most talked about project.

The most notable change

One of the most representative changes about this new design can be seen in the site search box. Now we can filter by categories, games, usernames and videos. A way to have the content much more organized and within reach of any interested user.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

The redesign of both the Social Club and the Rockstar official website could give us clues about the imminent official reveal announcement of GTA VI. In fact, it is most likely that the teaser itself, which will arrive in a few days, will also be implemented in the initial section of the website.

Also from this link you can follow the complete coverage of any news close to GTA VI.

Via