Rockstar Games is preparing to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the development studio next December, promising announcements and important news regarding some of its main projects, first and foremost the trailer for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, the new chapter of the franchise. In conjunction with this statement, just this morning we wrote a news article dedicated to the sixth iteration, talking about important news regarding it.

Thanks to the incredible support of our players around the world, we’ve had the opportunity to create games that we are truly passionate about – without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could become as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope we’ve created the games you love in our effort to be part of this evolution. We’re really excited to let you know that we’ll be releasing the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto in early December. We look forward to sharing these experiences with all of you for many years to come,” said Sam Houser, President of Rockstar Games.

