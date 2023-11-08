The rumors were true. After a report from Bloomberg a few hours ago, Rockstar Games has just confirmed that we will have the first official trailer of GTA 6 next month. Most likely it will take place during the celebration of the gala of the The Game Awardssince it would coincide in dates, but that is yet to be confirmed.

We leave you with the message of Sam Houserhead of Rockstar Games, congratulating the studio’s 25th anniversary and finally making the long-awaited announcement:

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players around the world, we have had the opportunity to create games that we are truly passionate about.

Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are very grateful to you for sharing this journey with us.

In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could become as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope we’ve created games you’ll love as we strive to be part of that evolution.

We are pleased to inform you that in early December we will publish the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We hope to continue sharing these experiences with all of you for many more years.

Thank you so much,

Sam Houser