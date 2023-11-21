Rockstar Games could eliminate its veteran Rockstar Social Club before the launch of GTA 6: they are removing all references to it on the web.

Rockstar Games is about to present the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI, at the beginning of December. To do this, it is making some internal changes to its website… including the possible disappearance of the Rockstar Social Club.

As PC GamesN reports, in recent weeks new features have been gradually added to the Rockstar website, integrating things like your progress, statistics and profile details. without having to go directly to the Social Club.

Reorganization before starting the GTA 6 promotional campaign?

Not only that: Rockstar seems to be removing all mentions of the “Social Club” from their website. According to PC Games, when you once entered the Rockstar Social Club you would see its logo in several places. Now, that logo is gone.

Even entering what used to be “Social Club Members” now just says “members.” Where before “games connected to Social Club”, they now just say “games connected to your Rockstar games account”.

GTA 6 will change everything, including the Social Club

Rockstar Games Social Club is an online platform created by Rockstar in 2008, with the aim of unifying online functions of all its games, lately focused on GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

Count with one Wall where you can publish screenshots or stories, member groups (Crews) to play together, Activities (suggestions to do in games, such as GTA Online races), News of games… and above all, staying in touch with your friends in a more personalized way for Rockstar online games.

We doubt that Rockstar Games wants to eliminate all of these functions, but they are possibly looking to simplify the “branding”, bring everything to the Rockstar website, and have everything centered on a single Rockstar Account that brings everything together, and that makes the process easier now that the campaign promotional GTA 6 is about to begin.