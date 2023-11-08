Through a press release, the North American company informs that the new GTA installment will premiere its first trailer at the beginning of December.

It was an open secret since Jason Schreier was spoken just a few hours ago in relation to the first trailer for GTA VI, which should be officially released in the next few hours. Well then, The response has not been long in coming from the North American companysince Rockstar Games has confirmed that, to celebrate its 25th anniversary, At the beginning of December the first trailer of the new installment of the Grand Theft Auto saga will be published.

The task of making it known has been Sam Houser, one of the founders of the studio, through a statement, although they still do not officially name GTA VI, so we will have to wait for the publication of the trailer. “Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players around the world, we have had the opportunity to create games that we are truly passionate about. Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are very grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. We are very excited to inform you that in early December we will be releasing the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years sharing these experiences with all of you,” the statement reads.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you,

— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

It will be necessary to see how the aforementioned reveal of the trailer occurs, since The Game Awards 2023 gala is also celebrated on those dates, so it could be the perfect setting for it.

GTA VI would arrive in spring 2025, according to a well-known leaker

For the moment, all we have to do is wait for Rockstar to officially release GTA VI in the coming days and find out all the details concerning the new title. However, one of the great filters from the North American company’s environment states that the launch window for GTA VI would be scheduled for spring 2025. Obviously, this It’s nothing more than a rumorso we will have to wait to find out more about it.

So that, It seems that 2023 is going to close with the first details of one of the most anticipated games in all of historywhich aims to be the most expensive entertainment product of all time.

