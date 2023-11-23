Rockstar Social Club changes its name, a few weeks (or days) from the first GTA VI trailer, which will be shown at the beginning of December.

Many players are looking forward to the end of November. And not because of the lack of quality launches (quite the opposite), but because the advent of GTA 6. Yes, Rockstar has confirmed that next month we will see the first trailer for the game.

Will it be at The Game Awards? It is likely, although there are also theories that point to an independent announcement, to obtain a greater media impact (although it will still have it).

Preparing the way for GTA 6 is not that easy. According to a recent leak, Sam Houser himself (president of Rockstar) personally traveled to New York in October, to sow the seeds for the announcement.

Without a doubt, it will be one of the most important gaming events of 2023, and a historic event for the industry. We also wonder what will happen to the Rockstar Social Club.

In case you don’t know, Rockstar Social Club is the social platform of the GTA, Red Dead Redemption or LA Noire games, where statistics and game data from users are collected.

Rockstar Social Club changes name

We were wondering if Rockstar might eliminate the Rockstar Social Club. But it has not been that way. Or, at least, it hasn’t happened yet. What we can confirm is that the platform is no longer called that way.

If we enter this link, we can see what the new Social Club looks like. The background image is the same, but the top bar is totally different.

Rockstar Social Club is renamed Rockstar Games Platform. It’s not a surprising name, but it denotes that the company is dressing everything up for the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

What is most striking is the color change for the top bar. Now we see the black bar, with the Rockstar logo on the left. There is no trace of the transparencies and the official logo of the Social Club.

It’s a start. In addition, Rockstar has removed all mentions of the Social Club, both on the Internet (on its official pages and links) and in its games.

Rockstar Social Club thus says goodbye to the players. The platform It was created in 2008, a few months before the launch of GTA IVwhich was the first game in the series to have an online mode.

Some players suspect that the new platform (Rockstar Games Platform) will have a great influence on GTA VI, since rumors are ringing about a strong ”as a service” concept in the AAA.

The big reveal of GTA 6 is very, very close. If everything continues its course, the first trailer for the Rockstar game will be seen at the beginning of next monthand without a doubt we will have to pay attention to the Game Awards 2023 gala, which takes place in the early hours of December 7 to 8.