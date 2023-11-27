This is not a science fiction movie, but South Korea is working on the possibility that robots walk among pedestrians on a regular basis in your own cities, and we will see it very soon.

Specifically, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy of South Korea together with the National Police Agency, have announced that the new law on intelligent robots is now in full effect.

From now on, South Korea will begin issuing licenses so that robots can walk the streetsalthough it will be essential that a human operator is always with them.

These robots that will walk through the streets of South Korean cities will have to meet a series of physical limits, such as they must weigh less than 500 kilos and have a maximum speed of 15 km/h.

DepositPhotos

The robots will also have to pass a test designed to verify their ability to respect certain coexistence criteria and, after that, they will receive a license that the human operator will always have to keep in their possession.

This license will be different depending on the use of these robots, given that some will only be recreational robots and other work robots such as delivery or merchandise robots.

Human operators will be required to purchase insurance for the robots, in case they cause any type of incident such as crashing into people.

In fact, South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is preparing a vision and strategy for the high-tech robot industry that should be ready by the end of the year.

In any case, we will still have to wait a few weeks to see robots walking the streets of South Korea, because the country’s Ministry of Commerce must still designate a regulatory body to provide safety certifications and the relevant licenses.