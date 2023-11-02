Robocop, as long-time fans will know, is a cybernetic policeman serving the law in a hypocritical dystopian Detroit of the future, created by the multinational and billionaire OCP (the futuristic police). This followed the death of police officer Alex Murphy, who died in a shooting while on duty. Well, after various postponements, the new title dedicated to him has finally landed on current generation consoles and PC: Robocop Rogue Citywhich we will tell you about in the review.

This character, now very famous, was the protagonist of 3 films created by the visionary and director Paul Verhoeven between the end of the 80s and the beginning of the 90s, which gave life to a truly successful saga. The game was created by the Polish software house Teiyon, already developer of Terminator: Resistance.

A New Challenge

Robocop: Rogue City is not based on the original story of the first 3 films created by Paul Verhoeven, but on a completely new story composed mostly of real events in the first 3 films (with many Easter eggs and precise references, including ED-209 ).

Your mission will be to eradicate crime on the streets of Detroit, saving innocent civilians, facing the Torch Heads and other rival gangs. These are in search of Nuke (a very dangerous drug that brings them incredible economic gains), but with very disturbing purposes behind it, in which characters you would never imagine are also involved, but which we leave you the honor of discovering for yourself.

We absolutely appreciated the choice: the story told, in the approximately 10 hours of gameplay needed to reach the end credits (but between 15 and 20 if you do all the secondary activities and want to platinum it). Even though we absolutely knew the trilogy of films by heart, the plot did not seem obvious or even banal to us, and perfectly intersects many of the events narrated in the 3 films with an exciting story, which kept us glued until the end.

He kills himself, but discreetly

Luckily for us/yours, the developers have created a game that is not based on a mere FPS (as in the adventure for PS2/Xbox released about twenty years ago) where you just kill through a dose of unprecedented violence – which however always characterizes the climate of the streets of Robocop’s Detroit – but you will be catapulted into a city of the future where everything will depend on you, and you will be the absolute protagonists. During your missions (main and secondary), you will often be faced with moral choices through numerous dialogues, including with many of the films’ iconic characters, including the agent Anne Lewis always a friend of Murphy/Robocop, and many others.

These moral choices will influence your progress in the game, improving your relationship with the many characters in the game. In the sense that if you decide to help or morally support some characters, or simply to save the lives of innocents, you can obtain various rewards or other benefits, such as the experience points necessary to upgrade your Robocop or even new weapons and upgrades.

About the upgradesyou will get a point to spend on them every time you have reached 1000 points, that you have finished a mission (and you will be assigned a grade depending on the secondary missions and various objectives achieved), or that you have found some OCP Data Disks, well hidden well in the various settings of the game.

The latter are full of numerous collectibles to collect including Nuke (the famous drug that is rampant in the streets of Detroit), documents and illegal material relating to the intentions of criminals, stolen bags and wallets, and much more: all objects that you will have to meticulously analyze as a real detective could do it.

Among the available upgrades there is for example the ability to increase weapon damage (very numerous range from the classic Robocop pistol to shotguns, assault rifles, grenade launchers, missile launchers and much more), to suffer less damage from explosions, increase the vitality of the armor, but also the possibility of hacking enemy turrets (as in Deus Ex, for a more Stealth approach and less based on frenetic action like Rambo), or the enhancement of melee, to launch deadly punches at enemies by throwing them very far, and much more.

Unfortunately there is no New Game Plus mode for completionists, but we imagine that obtaining all the skills can be traced back to the total completion of all the numerous secondary missions of the game as well as collectibles to be collected in the various evocative settings.

Technique is not everything in life…

If the gameplay of the game has totally convinced us, we cannot say the same thing about the technical side, where it shows its side. Net of a mostly stable framerate of 30fps even in the most frenetic phases between explosions, chases, blood splashing everywhere and so on and so forth (we played it in performance mode), the game suffers from several graphical problems including incorporation of enemies into walls following a punch thrown by us or multiple explosions in fights, clipping of objects while walking or running, and low resolution textures in some points of the game.

Also noteworthy is the lack of enemy dismemberments, a feature that we would have appreciated given the amount of violence present in the title, but above all we point out the lack of the possibility of driving Robocop’s car (always present) in GTA or Watchdogs style to move from one place to another, witnessing only interlude cutscenes between one mission and another.

However, we really appreciated the presence of the classic soundtrack which has always characterized the films, even if we would have made her the protagonist in several points of the game and not just in a few.

To notice the excellent dubbing in English starring Peter Weller (the original American actor from the Robocop films) and the other characters featured in the game. Furthermore, the game is subtitled in various languages ​​including ours, even if in some cases it happened that something remained translated into English or that there were typos in Italian.

Even the facial expressions, although improved since the days of Terminator: resistance, are not that great and more could have been done.