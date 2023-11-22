Nacon has released a Press release with which he announces that the launch of RoboCop: Rogue City was the best ever for the French publisher.

However, the French company did not reveal official sales data, instead speaking about 435 thousand players in the first two weeks of release, as well as 2.7 million game sessions. Figures that may seem low on the surface, but evidently exceed the publisher’s expectations and should be in line with a production of this type.

After all, it’s the same Alain Falc, CEO of Nacon, talking about exceeding expectations: “We are truly proud to have been able to work with Teyon on a video game created by and for RoboCop fans. We also want to thank MGM for the trust they have placed in us in this collaboration, as well as the players who contributed to the great success of this release.”

We remind you that RoboCop: Rogue City is available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Here you find our review written by Danilo Dellafrana.

