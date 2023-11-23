Nacon, the publisher of RoboCop: Rogue City, confirms that the title developed by Teyon is the most successful (launch) in its history.

We bring good news for fans of RoboCop, the emblematic character that we met at the end of the 80s in movie theaters. On that occasion, Paul Verhoeven pulled off a great science fiction classic, which led to video games, sequels and merchandising.

There haven’t been many RoboCop games made, but seeing the level of quality in RoboCop: Rogue City, they’re sure to come. It’s not the best FPS of the year, but it is a notable game.

Developed by Teyon (creators of Terminator Resistance), RoboCop: Rogue City is a story-focused first-person shooter, which successfully recreates the iconic 1987 film.

There are even small nods to RoboCop 2 (like the DLC suit that GAME gives away), and at all times you can breathe the magic of Verhoeven’s film, both in the setting (Detroit) and in its characters (Alex Murphy or Anne Lewis) .

Its editor, Nacon, has revealed some data collected by the title in its first two weeks. It is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

RoboCop bursts in with force

Iconic moments could not be missing, such as the battle against an ED-209

With a new trailer, the editor of RoboCop: Rogue City has confirmed the success of the FPS on all platforms. And only two weeks have passed since its launch, both in physical and digital formats.

The Switch version may have been cancelled, but overall RoboCop: Rogue City maintains strong player numbers upon its debut.

Nacon has confirmed that RoboCop: Rogue City is the best launch in its entire historyalthough without revealing its exact sales.

”RoboCop: Rogue City has exceeded our expectations and achieved a true feat as far as NACON is concerned. “We are really proud to have been able to work with the Teyon studio on this game created by and for RoboCop fans,” says Alain Falc, CEO of Nacon.

To begin with, the title has convinced almost all players who have tried it on Steam. It has 93% positive reviews, out of a total of more than 3,000 comments.

According to the data provided by its editor, RoboCop: Rogue City has more than 2.7 million active game sessionsy more than 435,000 players in these first two weeks.

Teyon’s title has average ratings of between 72 and 75 on Metacritic, but User scores are much higher (around 87)so it could well be one of the covers of the year for the public.

RoboCop: Rogue City has been available since November 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you are a fan of the 1987 film, or you like sci-fi shooters with a story, don’t hesitate to give it a try.