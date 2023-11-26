Robocop followers are happy with the latest installment distributed by Nacon, the reviews are really positive.

Robocop: Rogue City has been a success.

Join the conversation

One of the most anticipated releases by fans of the legendary Robocop has been Nacon’s game, Robocop: Rogue City. After the failure of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, now it seems that joy has reached the studio, the criticism of this game they are being really good, especially by those people who are lovers of the mythical sagas of this police officer. It is already Nacon’s best-selling game.

The game will take you to the city of Detroit after the events that you can see in the second movie. This first-person shooter puts you in the shoes of Robocop himself, the police officer half man and half machine which has managed to please millions of people since it was first shown. This time, you will have to defeat a crime lord and use all the arsenal at your disposal.

Robocop: Rogue City sweeps Steam

The quality of a video game can be seen in the comments of the players who enjoy it every day. On this occasion, Robocop: Rogue City has truly wonderful reviews on Steam. In fact, 93% are positive which makes this installment a great opportunity to face the world of Robocop and discover what it feels like to use the full weight of the law on the most dangerous criminals.

As you have seen in the review trailer, the game is highly recommended for those who enjoy shooters and, above all, for those who miss the action of the 80s movies with Robocop. We will see if with the passage of time the developer continues offering new content for the gamebecause if one thing is clear, it is that for now it is being liked a lot and it seems that this will continue to be the case.

Robocop: Rogue City went on sale last day November 2 for all platforms except for Switch, which saw its version cancelled. Since then it has not gone unnoticed. Although at first many people had no hope in this installment, it has finally become one of the favorites of fans of this police officer and first-person shooters. It seems that you are facing a title that perhaps you should try if you comply with the details that we have mentioned in this news.

Join the conversation