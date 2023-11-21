Roblox has become the home of thousands of people who enjoy creating playable experiences and enjoying the company of their friends. Precisely, thanks to the talent of the community and the multitude of creation tools, it managed to position itself as one of the most popular proposals in the video game industry.

Since its debut, the gaming platform has reached multiple systems and greatly expanded its active user base. It can be accessed through PC, mobile devices, Xbox y PlayStation. In fact, the version for Sony’s console debuted this year and became an immediate success, with more than 10 million downloads.

Without a doubt, this level creation experience is an impressive success. That said, how many users do you have per day? Recently, Roblox Corporation revealed very interesting data that allows us to gauge its reach in the sector.

Related video: The 5 famous people who are more gamers than you

Roblox succeeds in a big way with millions of daily players

The company responsible for Roblox recently published financial results for the third quarter of the year. There, he announced that income from $713 billioncon $840 million in net sales. Of course, figures like these can only be achieved with a very extensive and solid user base.

According to the earnings report, the gaming platform had more than 70.2 million active users per day during July and September 2023. This represents a year-on-year increase of 20%. On the other hand, the hours dedicated exceeded 16 billionwhich represents an increase of 20% compared to last year’s data.

To measure the great success of Roblox, it is worth remembering that the CEO of Activision Blizzard King, Bobby Kotickannounced during the trial against the FTC that the Call of Duty franchise, one of the most important on the market, had 70 million daily users spread across premium releases and free-to-play proposals.

Thousands and thousands of users enjoy the playable experiences of Roblox

But tell us, are you one of the millions of people who play on this gaming platform? Let us read you in the comments.

You will find more information about Roblox if you click here.

Related video: If you are Mexican you understand this

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente