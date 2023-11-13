Almudena Cid has definitively won the Olympic duel against Abel Antón in La Pista de Pasapalabra. After winning the first day thanks to David Bustamante with Azul, and after the stumble of both with Daddy cool, the legend of rhythmic gymnastics has put the icing on the cake with a triumph full of… Satisfaction!

The guest recognized the song after listening to the second fragment. She has said the title with so much emphasis that she has even scared Roberto Leal. “I don’t even want to think about what’s going to happen on this set when I say… three seconds!”, the presenter said upon seeing his impetus.

What he has seen is that Almudena dancing is practically Elastigirl. What flexibility! She has even turned her leg into a guitar, and all without getting out of her chair. Roberto has tried to imitate her… but the result has not been exactly the same. Don’t miss this great moment in the video!

And the most exciting moment of the program came again in the last section. Óscar and Moisés, as we are accustomed to, gave everything in El Rosco and made us suffer until the last moment.

Moses was victorious thanks to a success linked to a mnemonic rule by which he associated the name of a river… with that of Orestes! Relive the complete program because it is not wasted.