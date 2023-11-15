After 126 programs on Pasapalabra, Moisés controls all the details of the contest to the point of allowing himself to correct Roberto Leal. It was the anecdote that occurred at the end of El Rosco. “You caught me,” the presenter had to admit, who quickly corrected his mistake.

It happened when Óscar finished the test. With 21 hits and four misses, compared to the Alfareno’s 22 hits, Roberto has confirmed that he will have to go through the next Blue Chair. However, he has clarified: “Unless Moses takes the boat, this could happen.”

The presenter was explaining this situation and was about to continue the test when Moisés precisely let him know of an important mistake he had made. “All the reason in the world,” Roberto told him, who has asked for the complicity of Gipsy Chef to solve it. What is it about? Hit play!

The most exciting moment of the program came in the last minutes and from the hand of Moisés and Óscar. The two once again gave us a high-level confrontation in which the desire for the pot was present.

Óscar decided to take a risk at the last minute to be able to secure the Orange Chair in the next program. The last seconds have been heart-stopping. What a bunch of contestants we have!