Roberto Leal is going very crazy in Pasapalabra’s Halloween special. After welcoming Hannibal Lecter and the Queen of Hearts, he baptized the blue team as “the one from the hardware store.” Marta Terrasa must be careful between Esther Arroyo’s knife as Mrs. Bates and Edward Scissorhands’ desire to cut her curls.

Esther has returned to the set “a little worse for wear,” although she has acknowledged that she is fine to be Mrs. Bates now: “I’m not bad for my age.” To which she has refused, despite the presenter’s request, she has dropped the knife on her: “Don’t go overboard with me, don’t swing”, she has ‘threatened’ him.

The one who has been hot in his costume is Torito, something that Roberto has also felt. “Do you know the feeling of sweating from your neck and drops coming out of your foot? “It’s happening to me,” he said. Furthermore, the guest has realized that he shares another detail with the presenter: both are characters played in the cinema by Johnny Depp.

Our Mad Hatter has put the icing on the cake by commenting to Scissorhands: “I expected you to be a little more trim.” Don’t miss this great moment in the video!