Fashion, Roberto Cavalli closed 2022 with almost 2 million losses

Il rosso still shows on the catwalk of Roberto Cavallithe brand of moda which, after ending up in an arrangement with creditors, in November 2019 was bought by the Dubai billionaire Hussain Sajwani who controls it through the Vision Investment based in the United Arab Emirates.

The company Roberto Cavalli spa, in fact, closed the balance consolidated 2022 in loss for almost 2 million euros, doing better than deficit of 21.8 million in the previous year and compared to revenues that year on year, also thanks to the full exit from the pandemicthey rose from 57 to almost 80 million even though the costs they increased from 74.7 to over 100 million.

READ ALSO: Chanel takes 100% of Friulian Mabi International on the stock exchange

Also the ordinary budget showed a reduction in losses from 22.1 to almost 4 million but the red was reported again, thus adding to that of almost 50 million accumulated in previous years and not repaid. The supplementary note reports that i revenue from sales direct wholesale and retail sales amounted to 67.6 million (+49.9% on 2021), those from the e-commerce channel amounted to 9.4 million (+77.1%) and those from the licensing division amounted to 12.3 millions. At the end of last year the group directly managed 27 stores.

It should be noted that in August last year Roberto Cavalli spa sold the entire property brand portfolio owned by Heller Fashion based in Dubai, still within the control perimeter of Vision investment, for 48.5 million. Since last February the company has had a new CEO Sergio Azzolari Montoldi former CEO of DSquared2 and previously in leadership roles within groups Tod’s, Luxottica and Missoni.

Subscribe to the newsletter