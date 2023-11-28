Gameplay trailer for Batman Akrham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch, which will come with Robert Pattinson’s new suit in The Batman movie.

This Friday, December 1, the saga Batman Arkham will premiere for the first time on Nintendo Switch, when Warner Bros. and Rocksteady release the Batman Arkham Trilogy.

Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City y Batman: Arkham Knightthe three games made by Rocksteady in 2009, 2011 and 2015 (excluding the prequel Batman Arkham Origins, which did arrive on Wii U ten years ago) are part of this collection, which for 59.99 euros also includes all the DLC.

And not only that: at the end of the gameplay trailer that you can see on these lines There is a surprise, a new suit for Batman inspired by the look of Robert Pattinson in The Batman, Matt Reeves’ 2022 film.

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is now official in Batman Arkham

This suit can only be obtained in the Batman Arkham Knight game, and coming first to Nintendo Switch. It will later be distributed on other platforms at a later date.

Some players were able to play with this detailed skin from the latest Batman movie last month, when the Epic Games Store version of Batman Arkham Knight mistakenly included it for a few hours, enough for some fans to take spectacular photos.

At that time, many thought that it was a mod, in the absence of official confirmation that has now arrived: the “Battinson” will be a small bonus that Batman Arkham Trilogy players will have on Nintendo Switch, exclusively for a while before it is released to the other versions of Arkham Knight.

As you may remember, Batman Arkham Knight included skins of many versions of Batman from the comics, as well as all the Batmans from the movies (Keaton’s, Christian Bale’s, Ben Affleck’s…). Which do you think is the best Batman?

On December 1, a little after its initial date, the Batman Arkham Trilogy will be released on Nintendo Switch. Would you like to replay these games? Remember that, just two months later, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady’s first new game, will be released.