The two prolific independent horror directors coincide on the billboard in 2024, and on an unorthodox date for horror films.

This 2023 we have seen the good result that a cinematic duel can give in exhibition halls: Barbie and Oppenheimer premiered on the same day at the well-known Barbenheimer, which benefited both productions, especially that of Christopher Nolan. By 2024 we will have, at least, another great duel, although it may not record the astronomical numbers of this year’s.

And it is that Robert Eggersdirector of horror gems like The Witch or The Lighthouse, and Jordan Peeleacclaimed filmmaker films such as Déjame exit, Nuestros or ¡Nop!, coincide in the premiere of their next works.

The best known is Nosferatu, the new version of the 1922 German horror classic that is a free version so as not to violate the laws of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. F.W. Murnau He directed that film that is still considered an essential horror film.

Nosferatu benefits from a stellar cast that is already pointing out ways, with Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, Ralph Ineson, Paul A Maynard y Stacy Thunes.

A terrifying cinematic duel in 2024

On the other side of the scale we have Jordan Peele’s fourth film as director, for which we have a release date and… that’s it. It is known that the filmmaker will also take on the scriptwriting duties, but neither the title nor the plot has been revealed.

It is not something that is surprising at this point, seeing that Nope!, not to go too far, began to leave details, and few, in a relatively brief promotional campaign.

The fact is that Nosferatu and Jordan Peele’s fourth film will be released on December 25, 2024, at least in American theaters. Certainly, it is a strange date for two horror films – unless Peele makes a genre change -: Christmas is more typical of more colorful and family-friendly releases, not scary movie duels.

We will be attentive to how both productions progress, whether it is to maintain that release date or to begin to know details of Jordan Peele’s project, which keeps more secrets than Marvel, but without leaks.