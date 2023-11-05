If a few days ago it was revealed that Marvel Studios was considering the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, a rumor claims that this will be a fact

Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark / Iron Man died in the last installment of the infinity saga, Avengers: Endgame in 2019, leaving a huge void in the following Marvel Studios productions. Since then, MCU productions without important characters such as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Chris Evans’ Captain America seem to be drifting, something that studio executives are very aware of, according to a recent report from Variety. , they would be discussing the possibility of bringing them back in a new Avengers movie.

Now according to the informant MyTimeToShineHello, Robert Downey Jr. would have already signed on to return, “RDJ has already agreed to return,” possibly revealing the actor’s first major comeback in an Avengers movie.

RDJ already agreed to come back pic.twitter.com/BzN89nfNHW — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 1, 2023

Of course, this information has not been confirmed by either the actor or Marvel Studios, and if the agreement had been reached, the announcement would not come until the ongoing actors’ strike ends. It’s also worth noting that the company has not yet fully committed to the Avengers project.

However, this rumor contrasts with a statement this year by the actor when he was asked during Oppenheimer’s promotion if he would like to make another Iron Man movie, which he suggested they should ask Tom Cruise instead of him, saying: ” Does he (Tom) want to do that?” Turning to Cruise, Downey advised him: “Don’t accept it.”

Fans want him to come back

Some fans have already been rooting for the reappearance of Robert Dwoney Jr’s Tony Stark in the MCU, and the multiverse makes it pretty easy for the character to return in a plausible way. Although the aforementioned report talks about an Avengers movie, it also does not make it clear if it will be a movie with only the original members outside the current chronology or that movie is about Avengers: Secret Wars, a movie that seems destined to be the multiversal war so long announced in the Loki series and that will aim to restart the MCU as we know it.

While Robert Downey Jr had seemingly moved on from Iron Man, he hadn’t completely closed the door on one day returning to the role. In 2020, he addressed the possibility in an interview with Joe Rogan. The actor suggested that he would be open to returning, but only he found the creative plans in mind intriguing enough for him.

“There would have to be a very compelling plot and a series of chain of circumstances that would make my return as Iron Man in the MCU obvious. For now, I want to do other things and I’m not considering being Tony Stark again, but who knows in the future,” Downey said.

At a time when Marvel Studios’ numbers don’t add up, the return of one of its key pieces from its beginnings could make UCM fans regain the lost enthusiasm for their productions.

What do you think? Would you like to see Robert Downey Jr. back in the MCU?