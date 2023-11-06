A new rumor suggests that Robert Downey Jr. has already said yes to Marvel Studios to return to the MCU.

Tony Stark only voiced What If…? since his death in Avengers: Endgame

One of the best scenes that will go down in the history of the UCM was when Tony Stark He gave his life to save the universe from destruction. Iron Man managed to fool Thanos seizing the Infinity Stones to give one last final snap that would prevent the annihilation of the world. Tony proved to be a brave herosaying goodbye to all those people he always swore to protect and, above all, to all the fans who had accompanied him on his adventures since 2008.

Since then, the death of tony stark has caused the disappearance of the character in the most recent productions of the UCM. It is not new to say that the UCM is walking around like a headless chicken. Marvel Studios is experiencing one of its biggest crises in years and that forces them to remember the past. Not long ago rumors arose suggesting the arrival of a new movie that would bring back the original Avengers. This would include the characters of Iron Man, Black Widow and the retired Captain America de Steve Rogers.

This was followed by well-known Twitter insider MyTimeToShineHello stating that Robert Downey Jr. I would agree to return as Iron Man and the actor never rejected the idea of ​​returning as Tony Stark in the future. Robert may not want to miss this new appointment of the Avengers. Furthermore, much of fans would support Tony Stark’s reappearance in the UCMsince the multiverse makes it quite easy for the character to return in a certainly compelling way.

RDJ already agreed to come back pic.twitter.com/BzN89nfNHW — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 1, 2023

Of course, it should be emphasized that This information has not been officially confirmed neither by the actor nor by Marvel Studios, and there is no firm plan regarding the new project that links the Avengers. However, Marvel Studios You have to make an important decision that will define your future in the coming years and the first step of announcing the return of Robert Downey Jr. seems one of his best options. A big move like bringing back Tony Stark could be an attempt to bring good box office numbers to the MCU so that it can return to what it once was.

