Robert Downey Jr. revealed what had to happen to see him again as Iron Man and now it seems more possible than ever.

The renowned actor who gave life to Tony Stark in it UCM, Robert Downey Jr.has already revealed his only condition to return to his role as Iron Man. More than a decade after the MCU took its first steps, Avengers: Endgame put an end to an era and said goodbye to some of the characters that had accompanied fans for many years. Marvel Studios concluded Tony Stark’s story with his deathsacrificing himself to save the universe from the threat that Thanos represented. Some years after this event, conversations about the possible return of Tony Stark seem to be more present than ever.

For now, the UCM is trying to lay the groundwork for the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. Unfortunately, it is not as easy a task as it once was. Infinity Saga. Public interest in Marvel movies is waning and that puts the studio in serious danger. There are rumors that Marvel Studios is considering making a new film of the original Avengers. There also appear to be plans to bring back Robert Downey Jr. like Iron Man, but everything is more complicated than it seems. None of the ideas of the franchise can come true if the actor rejects the role.

Luckily for the MCUthe actor never completely closed his doors on the possibility of returning to the UCM after the devastating ending of Avengers: Endgame. However, Robert Downey Jr. He admits that he believes he has done everything he could in the role. Taking all this into account, Robert said that he has one condition if he ever wants to return as Tony Stark:

There would have to be a very convincing argument. and a series of chain of circumstances that made my return as Iron Man in the MCU obvious. For now, I want to do other things and I’m not considering being Tony Stark again, but who knows in the future.

While Oppenheimer was filming, Robert Downey Jr. said he was afraid of the MCU since he did not want his acting career to end up pigeonholing him into a single character. On the other hand, there are big risks to bringing Iron Man back into the MCU. The first of them would be to ruin a great farewell for the character. Besides, Marvel Studios would have to renegotiate a possible contract with the actor, as well as coordinate Robert Downey Jr.’s agenda who is currently involved in many films.

