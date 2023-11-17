The news was made official on the official website of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. Minister Matteo Salvini had already announced it to our Nico Cereghini during the interview at Eicma 2023

During the meeting called at Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportthe vice-president of the Council and minister Matteo Salvini announced a huge financial commitment for the extraordinary maintenance of provincial and municipal roads. The total amounts to 162 million euros for the next three years. The financing will be used not only for the general maintenance of road infrastructure, but also to the replacement of existing guard rails with motorcyclist safety devices. This initiative involves the installation of over 300 devices of security by 2033.

The news was made official yesterday but during Eicma 2023 our Nico Cereghini interviewed Minister Salvini who announced this maneuver.

Minister Matteo Salvini: “Tens of millions of euros ready for motorcyclist guardrails” (VIDEO)

The proposal received positive consensus – during the meeting – from the provinces, municipalities and all those present, among whom it stands out Graziella Viviano, president of the association “Under the eyes of Elena”. Viviano, mother of Elena Aubry, the young motorcyclist who died in an accident on Ostiense a few years ago, expressed her gratitude regarding the decision made.

For road safety it seems that something is moving, we are waiting for the decree and then for the facts.