During the Valencia weekend, several media reported the news that RNF Racing, a structure created towards the end of 2021, was in great difficulty.

A press release released by the team on Saturday, following a press conference organized by CryptoDATA to announce a strategic partnership with Untold, denied all rumors of financial problems and a potential acquisition by Trackside Racing.

The press release also stated that “Razlan Razali’s decision not to be part of the management of Team RNF is not yesterday, but was made more than a month ago, due to pressure exerted by shareholders following poor performance and financial decisions”.

It turned out that Razali was fired and that one of the contributing factors was an internal investigation into how he had spent the team’s financial resources.

On Monday, Dorna Sports announced that RNF will no longer be a MotoGP team in 2024 due to “repeated infringements and violations of the participation agreement which have affected the public image of MotoGP.”

Razali, however, today told some media outlets, including Motorsport.com, that everything officially communicated by the team and CryptoDATA so far is false.

He began: “I think the general assessment is that for a team to be where it is today and for Dorna to say these things, there is definitely a problem. And only Dorna can do what they are doing to ensure credibility of the championship, of the image, so that it is not compromised in any way.”

Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing

“So, that means there is a problem. That said, I have a problem with CryptoDATA. I think over the years our vision of what we want from the team has changed. I think, like many people in this paddock, we are very passionate about this sport. I believe I am first and foremost a sportsman, and we are a sports team.”

“We travel all over the world, we do our best with our drivers to try to be competitive and to win. Yes, there is also the commercial aspect, the bills have to be paid. We need partners, we need sponsors. But this is for us it’s a second aspect. For the CryptoDATA guys, the activity is more important. And this is where the alignment went a little wrong and we arrived at this situation.”

“For the record, I actually resigned as director of RNF Racing – I wasn’t removed or fired – two or three weeks ago. And just yesterday I officially resigned as team principal. I won’t go into the details of what happened, but in this world we live in, it’s all about respect, professionalism, doing the right thing.”

“Yes, they are here to change the way things work and I respect that and am open to that. But there are some fundamental pillars that you have to stick to in order to do business. And it is on this point that the situation is a bit ‘out of control with what’s happening now.”

Razlan Razali, RNF MotoGP Racing

His claims that he has resigned coincide with Companies House’s update on the UK government website declaring his termination as director of the RNF on November 14, just after the Malaysian GP.

CryptoDATA took on the role of title sponsor of the RNF last year, after Italian telecom company WithU withdrew at the end of 2022; the Romanian blockchain technology company also purchased a 60% stake in the team, while Razali retained a smaller 40% stake.

On Sunday, CryptoDATA allegedly showed a Portuguese journalist documents confirming Razali’s misspending – which the Malaysian said was a move to discredit him and cover its tracks.

“And it takes until the end of the season to get this thing out?” he said when this accusation was made to him. “I haven’t seen it. I think it’s definitely an attempt to do anything to protect them, be defensive and discredit me.”

“I’ve been in this paddock for 14 years, I’ve been here since 2008 as a promoter, for 11 years at the Sepang circuit and for five years as team principal. And these guys arrive in one year and now they publish all this. Sooner or later the truth will come out”.

When Motorsport.com asked if there were indeed any unfinished business to pay, Razali replied: “I’m looking at it now. Yes.”

Razali confirmed that the payments yet to be made were for all suppliers, not just Aprilia, but would not comment on the total amount unpaid by CryptoDATA.

Motorsport.com also asked Dorna Sports for comment on the situation, particularly reports that it had not received payment from CryptoDATA, with the team reportedly signing a contract to race in the championship until the end of 2026 .

Ovidiu Toma, Sito Pons, Razlan Razali, Bogdan Maruntis, Wilco Zeelenberg, RNF MotoGP Team

A source far from the team, who wished to remain anonymous, claims that the failure to pay Dorna stems from CryptoDATA’s agreement as the main sponsor of the Austrian GP, ​​and it did not pay everything that had been agreed.

They also argue that Dorna’s decision is based on the fact that it wants CryptoDATA out of the paddock because it doesn’t trust the company.

Razali defended Dorna’s due diligence process on CryptoDATA, but notes that “they don’t kick people out just for the sake of kicking them out of the paddock. This scares other MotoGP teams and potentially investors, so there needs to be a solid foundation for make this decision.”

He added: “I think both parties, Dorna and us, have been displaced. They are newcomers and I think the championship needs someone new, especially someone who works in this sector, in the IT sector.”

“Of course, the myth of the name CryptoData is due to cryptocurrencies, which don’t give a good impression, but they made it clear that it’s not about cryptocurrencies, but about cryptography, cybersecurity and whatnot.”

“Due diligence was done by Dorna to accept them as partners of the Austrian Grand Prix, they signed for three years and then we came into play. Last year, when we found ourselves in a very difficult situation, there was an attempt by Dorna to help us and introduce us to new partners, but it didn’t work, they couldn’t arrive in time, until CryptoData decided to intervene and we sat down to discuss.”

RNF Racing press conference with Razlan Razali, Founder and Team Principal RNF Racing, Carmelo Ezpeleta, Chief Executive Officer of Dorna Sports

When CryptoDATA was announced as RNF’s title partner last year at the Valencia GP, it was done at a press conference attended by Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta. Last Saturday, during the Untold announcement, no one from Dorna or Aprilia was present, despite CryptoDATA representatives having declared that everything was fine with the Italian “commercial partner”.

Razali still owns 40%, but “does not want to fight” to keep it and, in fact, wants to “get rid of it”. Much of this is due to the fact that RNF is a team named after Razali’s sons and he doesn’t want to ruin the sentimental value this team has for him.

Another key element that pushes Razali to want a clean break to focus on new adventures in the world of racing is the fact that his team is representative of an important market for motorcycle racing, where Asian teams are not well represented in motorsport high level.

“I mean, even since the Petronas days, but also last year and this year, we’ve traveled to Asia – Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, our home Grand Prix, even India, the new GP – bringing the flag of Asians,” he added.

“So there is a bit of a sense of responsibility in this sense, so as not to further compromise the negativity of the championship, for all of Asia. I said to Carmelo: ‘Look, do what you have to do’, and I made a I’m stepping back because I don’t want to go against it, it’s not worth it and it would ruin the sport. So I made some sacrifices.”

Aprilia has not yet publicly commented on the situation as to who will get its satellite bikes in 2024.

Both RNF riders, Miguel Oliveir and Raul Fernandez, have a direct contract with Aprilia. So, for the moment, albeit with some uncertainty, their places on the 2024 MotoGP starting grid should be safe.

Motorsport.com has reached out to the Trackhouse organization for comment on the RNF takeover rumors, but has not yet received any details.

