After receiving the first content from Paldea, it seems that this app already has new content on the way! One more day we bring you a small compilation of more news that this mobile application has confirmed today. These are the things that are being prepared today for Pokémon Masters EX!

Pokémon Masters EX

In this case, we have been able to learn that it has already been announced a new Neo Champions event that adds the pair of friends of Rizzo and Haxorus variocolor to the game. It starts on November 30, 2023 and this is the published trailer:

