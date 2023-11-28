On Tuesday, Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, was chosen to host Expo 2030 by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the intergovernmental organization that manages universal expositions (or Expos). After various selection phases, three candidate cities remained: in addition to Riyadh, there were Busan, in South Korea, and Rome.

Riyadh had long been described as widely favored, although some humanitarian associations had strongly complained about its candidacy with the BIE, due to human rights violations in Saudi Arabia.

The BIE is made up of 182 countries, each of which had a delegate who could give their preference to one of three cities: Riyadh won clearly with 119 votes, followed by Busan with 29 and Rome with 17.