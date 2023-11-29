Among the most debated topics immediately after the conclusion of the MotoGP World Championship was undoubtedly the reintroduction of concessions. A regulation designed mainly to help Honda and Yamaha get out of the moment of heavy technical crisis that they have been experiencing for a couple of years now, which however has created some discontent among the ranks of the Ducati dominators, because in Borgo Panigale they don’t think it’s right that help has also arrived for Aprilia and KTM.

The general director of the racing department, Gigi Dall’Igna, said it without mincing words: “I believe that it is right to give advantages to the Japanese, because if the championship becomes more beautiful it will be better for everyone. What they are not The agreement is to also give concessions to KTM and Aprilia, manufacturers who have won races this year or who have in any case been constantly fighting to win races”.

The Venetian engineer’s reference is to the fact that Ducati will be in band A at the beginning of 2024, while its rivals from Noale and those from Mattighofen will be placed in band C. There are essentially two differences: in Borgo Panigale they will have 170 at their disposal tires for the tests, while the other two European competitors will have 220. Furthermore, the Red team will not be able to compete for wild cards (but it also has eight bikes on the track every weekend), while Aprilia and KTM will be able to do six each.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Trying to hear the thoughts of the other bell, there is satisfaction with the proportions that divide the various bands, but the feeling is that in any case we continue to talk about values ​​that are too high, and that therefore the concessions will end up being too expensive to generate a real advantage. This is in fact what Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, explained to Sky Sport MotoGP during the collective tests in Valencia.

“The reasoning is to balance the championship on a general level. The concept used is this, if you then ask me if I’m happy all the way through I say no, because they are too big numbers for us. We can use more tyres, but to use them you have to do more tests, wild cards and these are all costs that will increase”, said Rivola.

“I would have liked to do it downwards, but the proportion makes logical sense. Ducati less happy? Maybe, but if all the numbers had been lower, it would have been less expensive for everyone. The proportion would have remained, but simply everyone the teams would have spent a little less money and I think that’s the direction we need to take. The fact remains that this decision makes logical sense,” he added.

