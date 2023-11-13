loading…

Former British PM, David Cameron became Foreign Minister in Rishi Sunak’s latest cabinet. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – Prime Minister (PM) Britain’s Rishi Sunak carried out a cabinet reshuffle with a number of surprises in it. He appointed former British Prime Minister David Cameron as Foreign Minister and fired Home Minister Suella Braverman.

Braverman’s dismissal initiated a major cabinet reshuffle after in an article he accused British police of bias in monitoring protests. He was accused of stoking tensions ahead of the protests in London.

In a statement, Braverman said: “I will say more in due course,” as quoted by the BBC, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

This has obviously led to speculation that he might pose a problem for the leadership.

Read Also

Braverman lost his job after days of political firestorm when he wrote an article for the Times newspaper, accusing police of applying a “double standard”, by taking a tougher stance against right-wing demonstrations.

It later emerged that Braverman had refused Downing Street’s request to reduce the volume of the article.

The Labor Party, the Liberal Democrats and several Tory MPs have called for Braverman to be sacked.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Mrs Braverman’s actions were “grossly irresponsible” and had inflamed tensions, making the police’s job even more difficult.

Read Also