After the UK Supreme Court declared the Conservative government’s plan to forcibly relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda illegal, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced he would seek to implement the plan anyway through a bill that will be presented to parliament. Sunak also spoke about the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the international tribunal which in 2022 had blocked the first flight that was supposed to take some asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda, saying:

I will not allow a foreign court to block flights.

The ECHR is based in Strasbourg, France, but is a judicial body that the United Kingdom also recognizes, since its foundation in 1959. It is not linked to the European Union, from which the United Kingdom left in 2020 (it does not have to be confused with the Court of Justice of the European Union, which is based in Luxembourg), but to the Council of Europe, an institution created in 1949 to promote democracy and human rights.

The Council of Europe is the body that produced the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the most important European treaty for the recognition of human, civil and political rights, written after the end of the Second world War. The ECHR was created to enforce it and deals mainly with cases involving the violation of individual rights and can be appealed to by both people who believe that one of the 47 member states of the Council of Europe has violated their human rights and a state.

For this reason, one of the asylum seekers who should have been transferred, a 54-year-old man who fled Iraq, had turned to the ECHR to avoid being sent to Rwanda. The Court had concluded that the man would have suffered an irreparable violation of his rights if he had been taken to the African country because he had not yet exhausted all legal avenues to seek asylum in the UK and avoid deportation. If he had been taken to Rwanda, the court had held, the man would have risked never being able to return to the UK even if a court later granted his claims. In other words, Rwanda is not considered a “safe country”.

In fact, between 2013 and 2018, when an agreement was in force between the Rwandan government and that of Israel similar to the one proposed by the British government, Rwanda rejected several people who had applied for asylum in Israel to their countries of origin . It’s the same reason the UK Supreme Court ruled the UK government’s asylum seeker scheme illegal. Sunak hopes to change the court’s opinion by having parliament pass a law that changes the way Rwanda is viewed.

During the press conference where he spoke about the issue Sunak said he did not believe the ECHR was established to prevent a country from sending people to a country considered safe – this is the British government’s position on Rwanda. But he did not say that his government wants the United Kingdom to withdraw from the Court or the Council of Europe. It would be a rather exceptional initiative, only Greece did it in the past, and temporarily, after the military coup of 1967; Russia is currently not part of the Council of Europe because it was expelled from it in 2022 after invading Ukraine.

After the ECHR had blocked the first flight of asylum seekers from the United Kingdom to Rwanda, some British Conservative politicians had spoken of a possible withdrawal of the country from the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, but today the Minister of ‘Infielder James Cleverly has ruled it out as a possibility. Sunak instead spoke of a “reform process”, without giving further details.