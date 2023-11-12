Suara.com – Famous musician Melly Goeslaw was hit by rumors of cheating. A woman claiming to be the victim of Melly Goeslaw’s affair suddenly appeared on social media.

This figure even threatened to reveal evidence of the affair between the singer of What’s Up With Love to the public.

Apart from that, Ririn Ekawati finally clarified her pregnancy. She denied that she was pregnant with Ibnu Jamil’s child.

Furthermore, the following is a series of popular articles that appeared on the Entertainment Suara.com channel on Sunday (12/11/2023).

1. Ex-Legitimate Wife Threatens to Reveal Evidence of the Affair between Melly Goeslaw and Police Officers

Melly Goeslaw’s Hijrah Journey (Instagram/@melly_goeslaw)

The issue of Melly Goeslaw’s affair with a police officer in the past has surfaced again, after his ex-wife wrote an open letter and invited him to meet about the problem 15 years ago.

Apart from writing an open letter, Musnawati Masud, former sitri of AKBP Enjang Hasan Kurnia also uploaded several articles about the 2009 Melly Goeslaw affair issue on her Instagram.

Read more

2. Ririn Ekawati Denies Being Pregnant with Ibnu Jamil’s Child, Netizens Feel They Have Been Pranked

Intimate Moments from Ibnu Jamil and Ririn Ekawati. (Instagram/ririnekawati)

Ririn Ekawati and Ibnu Jamil’s Instagram posts a few days ago succeeded in causing a stir. This is because the portrait of Ibnu Jamil hugging Ririn Ekawati from behind and placing his hand on her stomach has made the public speculate about pregnancy.

“This is a gift and we are blessed. Can’t wait,” wrote Ririn Ekawati in English, which was greeted happily by fellow artists and netizens who were suspected of being pregnant with Ibnu Jamil’s child.

Read more

3. It is suspected that the money at the ATM was stolen by a personal assistant, Awkarin lost hundreds of millions of Rupiah

Awkarin (Instagram/@narinkovilda)

Karin Novilda or better known as Awkarin admitted that she was deceived by her own assistant. The assistant is suspected of often stealing money from his personal ATM. The nominal amount taken was quite a lot of money, up to hundreds of millions of rupiah.

By uploading a story on Instagram, Awkarin revealed the fraud committed by his personal assistant, Rifky. Even though the assistant is paid IDR 7 million per month and gets a number of other benefits.

Read more

4. Edi Darmawan Salihin Suddenly Apologizes to Otto Hasibuan, Netizens Are Suspicious

Edi Darmawan Salihin (YouTube Karni Ilyas)

After Otto Hasibuan intended to submit a Judicial Review (PK) regarding the Jessica Wongso Cyanide Coffee case, Edi Darmawan Salihin, Mirna Salihin’s father suddenly apologized.

Edi Darmawan Salihin finally admitted that Otto Hasibuan, Jessica Wongso’s lawyer, was a good person.

Read more

5. In a hurry to cheat on Okie Agustina, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo apologizes to Kiesha Alvaro

Intimate portrait of Okie Agustina and Gunawan Dwi Cahyo. (Instagram/gunawandwicahyo13)

Gunawan Dwi Cahyo apparently apologized to Kiesha Alvaro after expressing his intention to separate from Okie Agustina. He admitted that he failed to be the head of the family in front of Kiesha.

“Oh, what are you talking about, like, ‘Forgive papa, sis. Papa might not be a good parent’,” said Kiesha Alvaro when accompanying Okie Agustina to register for divorce at the Bogor Religious Court recently.

Read more