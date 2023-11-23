loading…

Riots break out in Dublin, Ireland after stabbings that injure women and children. Photo/Independent

DUBLIN – Violent protests break out in Dublin, Ireland after a stabbing outside the school which left five people injured, three of whom were children.

A mob chanting anti-immigrant slogans torched a police car and attacked several officers Thursday evening hours after a man stabbed a woman and three small children, leaving one in critical condition.

Some of the crowd clashed with police, reportedly injuring several officers. Authorities stopped bus and tram services in parts of Dublin and called on the public to remain calm.

Riots broke out near the site of the stabbing attack on Thursday evening local time when a crowd of protesters gathered. A police car and tram were set on fire and some protesters engaged in scuffles with national guards, while others threw bottles at officers.

A helicopter hovered overhead as police in riot gear used shields and batons to clear the crowd on O’Connell Street, Dublin’s main thoroughfare. At the other end, near O’Connell Bridge, flames burned from the remains of buses and cars.

People smashed shop windows and set off fireworks, making the night tense. A loud explosion reverberated throughout the city. When asked why they were there, the crowd threatened journalists and said the media was not telling the truth about immigration.

Garda commissioner Drew Harris called for calm and warned against misinformation as he condemned the “shameful scenes” in Dublin. He said “crazy factions driven by right-wing ideology” were behind the chaos and a number of garda vehicles had been damaged.

“We are marshalling resources to deal with that and that will be dealt with properly. I have given full instructions to our resources here in relation to making arrests and bringing violators to justice,” he said.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that we look after the streets, and part of that is that we ask the public to act responsibly and not listen to misinformation and rumors circulating on social media. “The facts have been revealed, but the facts are still unclear because many rumors and innuendo are being spread for evil purposes,” he added as quoted by The Guardian, Friday (24/11/2023).