The promise of a radical change in League of Legends has come true, and Riot Games is preparing an unprecedented transformation. After 11 months of intensive work, the Lead Gameplay Designer announced that the next MOBA patch will mark a milestone in the game’s history. The recent release of an almost 7-minute trailer reveals substantial changes to one of the most emblematic elements of the game: its map.

And in this new video and in a post on the official blog, where the main changes for 2024 are explored, it is indicated that the new LoL map breaks with everything we knew until now. And although the essence of the game remains, significant transformations have been introduced, particularly in the middle lane and the arrangement of walls and bushes, generating a completely different layout of each area.

Among these changes, it is also indicated that the towers now have side accesses that allow enemy junglers (and our teammates) to improve gank and counterplay tactics. Old strategies could become obsolete with these substantial changes. The redesign is not limited to the middle lane; The distribution of walls and bushes in the river, side lanes and the jungle itself has also been altered. The number of accesses, routes and paths has been comprehensively modified, providing a completely renewed experience.

And another of the most shocking changes concerns the jungle monsters. New void creatures, along with redesigns for the Herald and Baron Nashor, introduce entirely new mechanics. Now we can dive inside the Herald to assist in an assault on an enemy tower, an unexpected and exciting tactic.

Additionally, there will be three variants of Baron Nashor, each appearing in a different pit depending on the type. These changes do not come alone; They are accompanied by new items and adjustments to familiar items. In short, League of Legends will somewhat leave its old form, promising to emerge stronger and more exciting than ever. To find out more about everything that is coming in Season 2024, you can read the Riot Games publication or watch the video (in English) that we leave you below.

